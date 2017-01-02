Chip Kelly wanted to draft Dak Prescott, Baalke wasn’t interested [report]

Former 49ers general manager Trent Baalke lost his job on Sunday in large part for a number of questionable draft decisions over the years. After all, a roster made up largely of his picks won just two games in 2016.

His biggest faux pas may have occurred in the most recent draft, and could’ve possibly saved both his and Chip Kelly’s jobs. According to a report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Kelly and the coaching staff wanted to draft rookie phenom Dak Prescott, but Baalke elected to go in a different direction.

According to @MikeGarafolo, Chip Kelly and others in the 49ers building wanted Dak Prescott in the draft but Baalke didn’t draft him. Wow. — David Chappine (@DavidChappine) January 2, 2017

Prescott has thrown for over 3,600 yards with 23 touchdowns and four interceptions, while leading Dallas to an NFC best 13-3 record in his first season as a pro. Colin Kaepernick and Blaine Gabbert combined to throw for less yards, touchdowns and threw more interceptions this season than Prescott. San Francisco was ranked dead last in passing offense.

There is little doubt that Prescott wouldn’t have thrived as immediately with a 49ers team mostly bereft of talent, but his drafting would’ve given San Francisco, and Kelly, a young, skilled quarterback to build the offense around. As it stands, the 49ers don’t have a single competent quarterback on their roster heading into 2017.

Garafolo says that Prescott’s success this season after Baalke elected not to draft him was one of the final straws that led to his firing. In fairness to Baalke, 32 teams passed on Prescott three times before the Cowboys drafted him in the fourth round with the 135th overall pick.