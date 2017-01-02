leave a comment for the knbr studios

Draymond told players on bench he would avoid getting a triple-double to spite them

draymond-sized

OAKLAND – When Draymond Green was one rebound away from his eventual triple-double Monday night, the players on the bench let him know how close he was.

Green joked that he was going to try to avoid grabbing one more rebound in order to spite his teammates:

Draymond Green has totaled 16 triple-doubles during his young career. During those games, the Warriors are a perfect 16-0.

 

Trending on KNBR

Headlines

National News