Durant on Zaza: ‘Well, he’s got to get a double-double before he gets a triple-double’

OAKLAND – For the second game in a row, a member of the Golden State Warriors racked up a triple-double.

Monday night it was Draymond Green, but the streak was kicked off by Kevin Durant’s triple-double Friday night against the Dallas Mavericks. Following that game, Durant said he wants to see Zaza Pachulia snag the next one.

‘I’m going to be looking for his triple double the next few games.’

Tonight…he took a step back: