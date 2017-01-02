Jed York explains why he’s qualified to lead search for new 49ers HC and GM

SANTA CLARA – One of the biggest concerns surrounding Jed York has been the fact that he doesn’t have any experience playing or coaching football, but is still in charge of hiring a new coach and GM for the San Francisco 49ers.

York was asked about why he thinks he’s the correct person to hire these two new positions going forward. Take a listen:

Jed York on why he's qualified to lead the search for a new 49ers HC & GM: "Nothing I'm going to say is going to be a satisfactory answer" pic.twitter.com/ZVVCeoAoOc — Samuel Hustis (@SamHustis) January 2, 2017

For more 49ers coverage, including the latest in the search for a new coach and GM, head to our home for 49ers news.