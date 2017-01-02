Jed York refuses to say if he believes firing Jim Harbaugh was a mistake

SANTA CLARA – Monday morning at Jed York’s press conference following his firings of Trent Baalke and Chip Kelly, York wouldn’t say whether or not he believes his firing of Jim Harbaugh was a mistake.

Jed York refused to say whether or not he believes firing Jim Harbaugh as 49ers HC in Dec. 2014 was a mistake: "I can't look backwards." pic.twitter.com/KqudnVvCRP — Samuel Hustis (@SamHustis) January 2, 2017

Under Harbaugh the 49ers went 44-19-1 in the regular season, good for a win percentage of .695. Harbaugh’s tenure also included AP and Sporting News awards for NFL Coach of the Year in 2011, and a trip to the Super Bowl in 2012.

Since Harbaugh, Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly combined for a regular season record of 7-25 over the past two seasons.

For more 49ers coverage, including the latest in the search for a new coach and GM, head to our home for 49ers news.