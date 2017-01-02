Kyle Shanahan interview set for Friday [report]

The 49ers have booked an interview for Friday with Kyle Shanahan, according to CSN Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco.

Shanahan coordinated the No. 1 ranked Atlanta Falcons offense in 2016. The resurgence of Matt Ryan might be the new crown jewel on the 37-year-old’s resume. He also has been the offensive coordinator in Washington and Houston, helping propel both offenses under Matt Schaub and Robert Griffin III. Shanahan has nine seasons experience as an offensive coordinator.

The hurdle with the 49ers landing Shanahan? The Broncos are also hot in pursuit and Shanahan has a relationship with GM John Elway. His father, Mike, won two Super Bowls with Elway in 1997 and 1998. Kyle went to high school in the Denver area and grew up around the Broncos.

While Denver is essentially a quarterback away from returning to the Super Bowl, the 49ers are a three-year rebuild. And Jed York has shown he doesn’t have the patience to let a regime grow.

York told the media on Monday he is open to hiring a head coach before a general manager.

“Whether the head coach is in control or the general manager is in control, they need to be accountable to each other,” said York. “That’s the most important relationship in the building.”

Shanahan would be a slam dunk hire. Players adore his coaching style and he’s been able to develop late round gems — Alfred Morris, Taylor Gabriel, Aldrick Robinson — at every stop he’s been at.

The Jaguars and Rams have also requested interviews with Shanahan.