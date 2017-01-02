Lowell Cohn and Jed York have a back and forth at press conference

SANTA CLARA – In Jed York’s season ending press conference, multiple reporters asked York who would be helping him in the search for the new 49ers Head Coach and General Manager.

York declined to give specific names other than Paraag Marathe, the 49ers Chief Strategy Officer & Exec. VP of Football Ops.

Santa Rosa Press Democrat columnist Lowell Cohn wasn’t satisfied with York’s answer, and pressed the owner for more names. Take a listen:

