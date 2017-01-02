Warriors challenged by Nuggets in 127-119 win

OAKLAND — In what could be a playoff preview of the No. 1 vs. the No. 8 seed, the Warriors were challenged in an eventual 127-119 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Using a roster without any real superstars, Denver showed they’ll be a tougher out than expected in a first round matchup for Golden State. The Nuggets cut the lead down to just 6 with a minute to play, out-rebounded the Warriors 48-43 and did not back away from attacking them in the paint.

The game was a classic track meet, full of fast breaks, sloppy defense and careless passing. The score was 35-33 at the end of the first quarter and 68-64 at halftime, before the Warriors started making their move in the third.

It was a Steph Curry-Kevin Durant-Klay Thompson combination night offensively for the Warriors — which is when this team is absolutely their most lethal. Thompson did the shooting (25 points, 4/7 from downtown), Curry got crafty in the lane (22 points and 5 assists) and Durant ferociously attacked the rim for 21 points.

The win couldn’t have been notched without several energy plays from Draymond Green, who finished with a triple-double (15 points, 13 assists, 10 rebounds). Only up six points with 28 seconds left, Green tipped a loose ball to himself and into the basket. The crowd gave Green a standing ovation for his hustle play.

Ian Clark added 12 instant points off the bench in the second quarter, further solidifying Steve Kerr’s decision to give him more minutes over Patrick McCaw. JaVale McGee’s consistency shined again (9 minutes, 9 points, on 4/4 shooting); Zaza Pachulia scored 7 quick points in the first quarter and finished with 11.

The Nuggets were led by Wilson Chandler and Nikola Jokic, who each scored 21 points. Will Barton scored 14 points off the bench.

The Warriors became the first NBA team to reach 30 wins this season. They’ll return to Oracle Arena Wednesday to host the Portland Trail Blazers.