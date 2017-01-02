York provides some details on how the GM/coach search will go

Comedy Central should start sponsoring Jed York’s annual firing press conference. The CEO is currently getting roasted on the internet for his detrimental behavior in running an NFL football team.

But for all the punchlines, York did reveal some of the details of how he’ll pick the next GM and head coach of the 49ers.

The big takeaways for the upcoming search:

1) The 49ers are flexible and open to hiring a head coach before a general manager. The organization did the same in 2005, hiring Mike Nolan and having him select Scot McCloughan.

“Whatever structure is the best with the people that we’re interviewing is the structure that we’re going to go with,” York said.

2) The final decision will rest in York’s hands. He will not be hiring a president of football operations to be a liaison between ownership and football.

“I own this football team. You don’t dismiss owners,” York said, matter-of-factly. “I’m sorry that that’s the facts and that’s the case, but that’s the fact. And, I’m going to do everything that I can to get this right.”

3) York says he wants the general manager to be tasked with creating the culture in addition to evaluating talent. Culture was the key buzzword of this press conference, and this was probably York’s best quote about it.

“We need to find the right person and reestablish a championship culture. Not Bill’s culture. Not Jim Harbaugh’s culture and Trent Baalke’s culture. Not anybody else’s culture,” the CEO said.

4) Paraag Marathe was the only advisor York would name who would help him this search. When pressed for additional names, he didn’t want to reveal them, but said he talks to former 49er legends. York said his uncle, Eddie DeBartolo continues to serve as a constant advisor.

“Paraag will be with me in the interviews. We’ve certainly done research together and will be moving forward.”

5) York admitted that Baalke was more of a defensive guy, Chip was more of an offensive guy. He’s looking to avoid such clashes in football philosophy with his next hires.

“If you’re not completely on the same page within your organization, you give yourself no chance to win,” York said.

6) Communication skills are going to be stressed. Alongside NFL Network, we reported earlier on Monday Baalke’s communication skills were lacking — the GM didn’t know some of the assistant coaches’ names.

“I need to make sure that we have the right communication between the general manager and the head coach and the head coach and his staff,” York said. “And that’s why those two guys need to be on the same page and you need to have the right people on the staff and know that we’re going to continue to do everything that we can to get better.

“They’re going to have a very, very long leash in terms of making decisions. There are no sacred cows here, whether that’s in the personnel department, on the coaching staff, in the locker room. They need to be able to reestablish a championship culture and that’s going to take time to reestablish a championship culture. Again, I’m not doing this so we can get to 8-8, to get to 9-7 and say, ‘See, we turned it around. We’re good.’ My ultimate goal is to win a championship, win multiple championships, and that’s the foundation that we need to lay and that’s what we need to build for.”