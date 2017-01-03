49ers to interview Jimmy Raye III for GM position [report]

The 49ers have scheduled an interview for their vacant GM position with Indianapolis Colts VP of football operations Jimmy Raye III, the son of the former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator, according to Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee.

Raye has been in his current position with the Colts since 2013. According to the team’s official website, Raye reports to and works directly with Colts general manager Ryan Grigson, and is primarily in charge of the roster, salary cap and free agency process. The Colts have gone 38-26 since 2013.

Raye played one season in the NFL as a receiver for the Los Angeles Rams in 1991, and one season as a quality control coach for the Kansas City Chiefs. Raye’s first personnel job was as a scout for the Chargers from 1996-99, before being promoted to the team’s director of college scouting in 2000. Raye became San Diego’s director of player personnel before taking his current position with Indianapolis.

Raye’s father, Jimmy Raye II, was the 49ers offensive coordinator under head coach Mike Singletary in 2009 and 2010.

The 49ers have now scheduled GM interviews with Green Bay Packers executive Eliot Wolf and Brian Gutekunst for Thursday, and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick for next week.