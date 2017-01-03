49ers to interview Sean McVay next week [report]

The 49ers have reportedly set up an interview with a candidate that could become the youngest head coach in NFL history.

Another interview for #Redskins OC Sean McVay. He’s interviewing with the #49ers on Monday, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2017

Sean McVay, 30, has been the Redskins’ offensive coordinator since 2014, and is the grandson of longtime former 49ers general manager John McVay. John McVay served with Bill Walsh, and was a member of the front office during all five 49ers Super Bowl victories.

The Redskins finished third in total offense in 2016, and Sean McVay is widely credited with helping make quarterback Kirk Cousins worthy of a lucrative contract this offseason.

McVay played wide receiver at Miami of Ohio and began his coaching career as an assistant wide receivers coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008. McVay joined the Redskins in 2010 as an assistant tight ends coach at the age of 23, becoming the team’s offensive coordinator at 27 in 2014.

The 49ers have also reportedly scheduled interviews with Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, and have reportedly reached out to Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to fill the vacant head coaching position.

McVay also reportedly has an interview set up with the Los Angeles Rams.