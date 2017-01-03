49ers to interview Vance Joseph [report]

A longtime former 49ers assistant is in the running to become the team’s next head coach.

I'm told #Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is set to meet with the #Broncos and #49ers about their head-coaching vacancies. — Rand Getlin (@Rand_Getlin) January 3, 2017

In his first-ever season as a defensive coordinator, Joseph’s Dolphins finished 29th in the NFL in total defense — despite being flanked with one of the best defensive lines on paper. The unit has played better than their ranking, but that is a troubling statistic to overlook.

Joseph played briefly in the NFL for the Jets and Colts and coached defensive backs in San Francisco from 2005-2010. He was originally hired by Mike Nolan. He coached with the Texans before coming to Miami.

It doesn’t appear Joseph is the most qualified head coaching on the market, but then again, the Dolphins are in the playoffs.

The Chargers and Broncos have also requested an interview with Joseph. Ian Rapoport said Denver would’ve hired Joseph two years ago if they didn’t land Gary Kubiak.