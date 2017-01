Catch the Audible, 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. every weekday on KNBR 1050.

On Monday morning, Jed York held a press conference to address the firings of Chip Kelly and Trent Baalke.

We asked former MLB player Kevin Frandsen what he thought of the the press conference, and what players expect from the owner of the team they play for.

“If you want the players to be accountable, you need to be accountable.”