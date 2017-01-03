Ted Robinson: Bringing back Frank Gore should be a top priority for 49ers in 2017

When it comes to bringing in new players for next season, 49ers play-by-play commentator Ted Robinson thinks San Francisco should start with their old running back.

Robinson joined Murph and Mac on Tuesday morning, and said that the 49ers should make bringing back Frank Gore one of their top priorities next season.

“I’m going to say something right now guys,” Robinson said. “I’m going to start my campaign because his season is over, the 49ers’ season is over, and you mentioned the name. If I had a 2017 wish list, the first thing that I would hope would happen as a player for the 49ers: I want Frank Gore back here in 2017.”

Gore, 33, is the 49ers’ all-time leading rusher, gaining 11,073 yards in 10 seasons with the team. In his 12th season, Gore rushed for over 1,000 yards for the ninth time in 2016 with the Indianapolis Colts. Gore carried the ball 263 times this season, the fourth highest tally of his career.

Gore is currently under contract with the Colts for 2017, but is not guaranteed any more money. Robinson did not elaborate if he thinks Gore will be cut, or if he believes the 49ers should try to acquire him via trade.

“I want him back,” Robinson continued. “I want him finishing his career here, where it should happen. His presence, his leadership, would be so immense in that locker room. To run alongside Carlos Hyde, because guess what, the guy still has something.”

“He just ran for 1000. He had an insane number of carries for his age. I just think Frank Gore back in every way – as a statement to the fans – as a presence in that locker room, and a guy that can still play some football. Someone Tom Rahman, the running backs coach still reveres. They have a great relationship. I’m doing what I can to bring Frank Gore back if I’m the 49ers.”

Listen to the full interview below.