Curry explains how he hit this ridiculous layup

OAKLAND — Steph Curry scored 35 points on Wednesday, his highest total since Nov. 16. His 25 shots were his second-most this season.

Of all the baskets, the most memorable play occurred in the first half, on a weak side reverse layup. We would describe it more, but words don’t give this bucket justice.

I didn't realize Curry switched hands on this gravity defying reverse pic.twitter.com/xL9BJ9tFd1 — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) January 5, 2017

After scoring, Curry looked at both of his hands, almost in amazement. How in the world did he pull that one off?

“I was looking for contact on the front side of the rim,” Curry said. “I think Mason (Plumlee) kind of backed out of the way. Next option was to see if anyone was on the weak side. I kinda had it in my left hand looking for the pass. And then I realized no one was there. Mason had backed off and (I) still had a little bit of time to switch it back and get it on the glass. I don’t have much hang time, but that was pretty fun.”

What about Steph’s shot selection: Too much on Wednesday? Not according to the resident team spokesman.

“At the end of the day he’s a smart player. He plays in the flow of the game,” Draymond Green said.