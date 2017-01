KNBR 1050’s The Audible have been covering the Raiders all season, with Drew Hoffar leading the caravan.

Hoffar says the Derek Carr injury is a major blow for this year, but next year the Silver and Black will be back, better than ever.

“It’s the first Raiders postseason game in 14 years, just have some fun watching it. Because next year, when everyone’s healthy, and everyone knows what the situation is…that’s when I see the Raiders going deep into the postseason.”