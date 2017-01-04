Kuiper: Don’t expect to see Gregor Blanco in a Giants uniform next season

In addition to Angel Pagan, it looks like the Giants may be losing another two-time World Series champion outfielder this offseason.

Though hardly discussed, Gregor Blanco is a free agent after spending the last five years of his career in San Francisco. While there haven’t been any reports that the Giants are looking to move on, an Instagram post from Blanco in October, where he thanked San Francisco, indicated as much. As did the recent signing of Michael Morse, the emergence of Gorkys Hernandez and the fact that the Giants are once again already over the luxury tax in player salaries.

Giants play-by-play broadcaster Duane Kuiper joined Murph and Mac on Wednesday, and said that he doesn’t expect Blanco to be wearing the Orange and Black in 2017.

I don’t think you’re going to see Blanco,” Kuiper said. “I think you’re gonna see him, but you’re gonna see him in a different uniform. Gregor reached a point where he’s valuable because he can play center field, but he also reached a point where he was making – not a lot of money – but enough where you look at that and you say, ‘well what is he going to do for us – is he worth that salary.’ He probably is going to have to take a cut now wherever he goes. He may even have to go to Spring Training as a non-roster invitee and make the team like he did five years ago.”

Blanco, 33, earned $3.9 million last year as a utility outfielder. The 8-year veteran had a down season in 2016, posting a batting average of .224, his worst since 2009. Despite the up and down nature of Blanco’s production throughout his time with the Giants, he started in all 11 World Series games in 2012 and 2014.

“He was very valuable. If you remember when Melky Cabrara walked out of the clubhouse there were some people that had to take over that spot, and he was one of the guys that did,” Kuiper said. “I think he probably started most of the games in the two World Series runs. Good for him. I wish him nothing but the best. He’s really a good guy.”

The Giants will likely enter the 2017 season with Hunter Pence, Denard Span, Jarrett Parker, Mac Williamson, Gorkys Hernandez and possibly Morse as their outfield options.

