QB Connor Cook to make first career start for Raiders in Wild-Card game

On Saturday, the Raiders’ Connor Cook will be the first quarterback to make his starting debut in a playoff game in the Super Bowl era.

Cook was named Oakland’s starter on Wednesday morning, and will lead the Raiders against the Houston Texans in a Wild-Card playoff game on Saturday. Cook took his first NFL snap last weekend, filling in for the injured Matt McGloin, who left Sunday’s game with a shoulder issue, after taking a vicious hit. McGloin of course was taking over for first-string quarterback Derek Carr, who is likely done for the season after breaking his fibula two weeks ago.

Cook looked much better than the shaky McGloin after taking over in the second quarter of Oakland’s 24-6 loss to the Broncos. Cook went 14-21 for 150 yards, and threw a beautiful 32-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper in the third quarter. Cook also threw an interception.

Todd Marinovich is the only Raiders rookie quarterback to ever start a playoff game, according to ESPN Stats & Information. He threw four interceptions in a 10-6 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 1991 season.

Cook and the Raiders will be facing a Houston team that has been dealing with quarterback troubles of their own. The Texans announced the Brock Osweiler as their starting quarterback for Saturday, after he was benched for Tom Savage earlier this month.