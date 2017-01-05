49ers to travel to Seattle to interview Tom Cable, two GM candidates [report]

49ers executives Jed York and Paraag Marathe will head to Seattle this weekend to interview Seahawks assistant head coach Tom Cable and co-directors of player personnel Trent Kirchner and Scott Fitterer, as first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Cable, 52, has been the Seahawks’ assistant head coach and offensive line coach since 2011. His previous job was as head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 2008-2010, where he went 17-27. Cable’s tenure as Oakland’s head coach was marked with controversy, as he was accused of punching and breaking the jaw of an entry level assistant. Cable’s tenure in Oakland is his only experience as a head coach.

Seattle co-directors of player personnel Kirchner and Fitterer will interview for the 49ers vacant GM position. With the Seahawks, Krichner has mostly been in charge of pro personnel matters, while Fitterer’s expertise is in college scouting.

Cable, Krichner and Fitterer were reported as targets for the San Francisco coaching and GM vacancy’s soon after the official announcements of Chip Kelly and Trent Baalke’s firings on Sunday.

The 49ers conducted their first interview yesterday, meeting with Buffalo Bills interim head coach Anthony Lynn, and are traveling to Green Bay Thursday to interview general manager candidates Eliot Wolf and Brian Gutekunst.