leave a comment for the knbr studios
SHOUT TO KNBR 680
SHOUT TO KNBR 1050
Search
680
Murph & Mac
Gary & Larry
Fitz & Brooks
Tolbert & Lund
Marty Lurie
SportsPhone 680
The Shower Hour with P-Con
Updates with Matt Kolsky
The Sports Saloon
Hooked on Golf
Protect Your Assets with David Hollander
Contact a Jock
1050
The Audible
Ted Ramey
Stanford Football
Podcasts
All KNBR Podcasts
Murph & Mac
Kruk & Kuip
Gary & Larry
Fitz & Brooks
Tolbert & Lund
The Audible
Marty Lurie
Paulie’s Podcast
Postgame Wrap
SportsPhone 680
The Shower Hour
Ted Ramey
The Krueg Show
The Sports Saloon
The Bobby Evans Show
The Larry Baer Show
The Steve Kerr Show
The Soccer Hour
Jon Price
Online Trading Academy
Videos
Featured Videos
Giants Videos
Warriors Videos
49ers Videos
Jock Blogs
Rod Brooks
Bob Fitzgerald
Brian Murphy
Gary Radnich
Promotions
Events
Contests
Win a Honda Accord from Norcal Honda
OOMA Player of the Month
TLC for Kids Sports
Step Up to the Plate
Giants
Giants News
Giants Videos
Baseball News Podcasts
Giants Schedule/Results
49ers
49ers News
49ers Videos
Football News Podcasts
49ers Schedule/Results
More Teams
LIVE from CES in Las Vegas
Vena
Trending on KNBR
Kruk recalls time Bumgarner met idol Greg Maddux for first time
Former Warrior Bogut knows his days with Mavericks are numbered
Curry explains how he hit this ridiculous layup
Hoffar: Don’t apply Week 17 Raider loss to Houston wild card game
Steve Young endorses Josh McDaniels as 49ers’ next head coach
Former Packers exec touts Eliot Wolf for 49ers GM job
Matt Barrows details the issue with Paraag Marathe
Jeff Garcia makes impassioned pitch to be 49ers’ next head coach
Kuiper: Don’t expect to see Gregor Blanco in a Giants uniform next season
Brent Jones on Chip: Nonchalant is not a strategy for a football coach
Headlines
Zaza Pachulia a leader in All-Star fan voting once again
49ers request interview with Panthers DC Sean McDermott for head coaching position [report]
49ers to travel to Seattle to interview Tom Cable, two GM candidates [report]
Durant, Curry dominate Portland in 125-117 win
Steve Young offers Jed York advice on culture, hirings and owner behavior
Questions Jed York should be asking during interviews
QB Connor Cook to make first career start for Raiders in Wild-Card game
Chip Kelly denies rift between him and Trent Baalke [report]
Rapoport: National perspective of 49ers doesn’t match local one
Terrell Owens one of 15 Hall of Fame finalists
National News
Osweiler to remain on bench; Savage to start vs. Titans
Bowles scheduled to meet with doctors after health scare
Cowboys DE Gregory active vs Lions after 14-game suspension
Penguins, coach Mike Sullivan agree to 3-year extension
Titans QB Mariota will have leg surgery on Wednesday
Zimmer says he doesn’t believe Vikings CBs made own plan
Villanova on top of AP poll for fourth straight week
UConn fires football coach Diaco after 3-9 third season
Colombia probe finds human error, lack of fuel in air crash
Eagles prevent Giants from clinching playoff spot, 24-19
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Contest Rules
Employment Opportunities
Station Information
Advertise with KNBR