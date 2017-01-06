Kaepernick continues million dollar pledge, announces $100K donations for December

Colin Kaepernick is continuing to make good on his pledge to donate $100,000 a month for 10 consecutive months to various charities and organizations.

Kaepernick announced via Instagram post Friday his donations for the month of December, to UCSF for the Mni Wiconi Health Clinic Partnership at Standing Rock ($50,000), Appetite for Change in Minneapolis ($25,000) and Southsiders Organized for Unity and Liberation of Chicago ($25,000).

The 49ers quarterback first announced his “Million Dollar Pledge” after San Francisco’s preseason game in San Diego earlier this year, when his decision to kneel for the National Anthem become a national discussion. He made his first rounds of $100K donations in October and November, and plans to continue to do so through July of 2017.

“I plan to take it a step further,” Kaepernick said after the game against San Diego. “I’m currently working with organizations to be involved and making sure I’m actively in these communities, as well as donating the first million dollars I make this season to different organizations to help these communities and help these people.”

Kaepernick is making the donations through the “Colin Kaepernick Foundation”, who’s stated mission statement is to “fight oppression of all kinds globally, through education and social activism.”

The majority of his donation to the UCSF Health Clinic will go to offset the salaries of MD’s and nurses, and to offset building materials for the mobile medical clinic. The free clinic is for those who have gathered to protest the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline, that they believe could threaten the water supply of the Standing Rock Reservation.

Appetite For Change uses food as a tool building health, wealth, and social change in North Minneapolis according to its website.

SOUL is an independent grassroots, multissue, power organization that addresses community issues on Chicago’s South Side and South Suburbs. Kaepernick’s donation will go towards “a campaign to end mass incarceration and over-criminalization of communities of color in Illinois.”

You can track all the donations of his $1 million pledge here.