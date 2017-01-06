Three Raiders named to All-Pro team, 49ers don’t receive a single vote

Oakland Raiders pass-rusher Khalil Mack, offensive guard Kelechi Osemele and punter Marquette King were all named to the 2016 AP All-Pro team announced Friday morning.

Mack was named to the first-team as the player receiving the most votes in the new edge rusher category. Mack was the only player in history to be named to the All-Pro team twice in one season in 2015, when he was named to the first team at both outside linebacker and defensive end.

Mack’s performance in 2016 has put him in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation, finishing with 11 sacks, five forced fumbles and an interception returned for a touchdown. Pro Football Focus ranked Mack as the best edge rusher in the league in 2016. This is the second time in his three season’s that Mack has been named an All-Pro.

Osemele received first-team honors, marking the first time he has been named to an All-Pro team in his five year career. King, also a first time All-Pro, was named to the second team.

QB Derek Carr, LT Donald Penn and C Rodney Hudson also received votes for Oakland.

Out of the 32 NFL teams, the San Francisco 49ers were the only team without a player receiving a single vote.

San Francisco had the second worst record in the league in 2016 (2-14) so it shouldn’t come as a shock that they were completely shutout. The only team with a worse record than the Niners in 2016 was the Cleveland Browns (1-15) who received seven votes for standout left-tackle Joe Thomas.

Navarro Bowman was the only 49er to receive votes last season, and was named to the first team. Bowman’s 2016 season ended on October 2, when he tore his achilles tendon against the Dallas Cowboys.