Warriors lose to Grizzlies in OT despite Curry’s 40 points

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Golden State squandered a spectacular 40-point night by Stephen Curry with an awful fourth quarter, watching Mike Conley knock down a jumper with 55 seconds left in overtime as the Memphis Grizzlies stunned the Warriors 128-119 on Friday.

Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph each made two quick baskets as the Grizzlies hit their initial five shots in OT on the way to beating the Warriors for a second time this season and snapping Golden State’s nine-game home winning streak.

Draymond Green had a three-point play with 2:22 left in the extra session, then made a steal on the other end but turned it over and Troy Daniels immediately hit a baseline 3.

Conley scored 27 points and tied it on a 17-footer with 7.4 seconds left in regulation, and a heavily guarded Curry missed from way back before the buzzer.

Kevin Durant added 27 points and 13 rebounds in the Warriors’ sixth loss.