There are a number of factors at play Steph Curry’s dip in production from last season.

For one, Curry had one of the best seasons in NBA history over the course of the 2015-16. The addition of Kevin Durant to the Warriors has also had a major effect on the way the Warriors move the ball and score.

Ray Woodson says Warriors fans need not fear, because he sees a big second half ahead for the two-time MVP.

