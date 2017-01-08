49ers’ top GM candidate was blocked from interviewing [report]

It was reported earlier last week that Kansas City Chiefs director of personnel Chris Ballard declined an interview request with Jed York and the 49ers.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio has added more details to Ballard’s candidacy.

A) The Chiefs actually blocked him from interviewing

B) Ballard was the 49ers’ top choice.

“He was, as one source put it, San Francisco’s “first choice, second choice, and third choice” for the position,” wrote Florio.

Late Saturday, the 49ers were met with a different declined interview. New England’s Nick Caserio will not be talking with York about the job opening. A source told KNBR.com earlier in the week people in league circles had a hard time believing Caserio and 49ers salary cap guru Paraag Marathe could coexist peacefully.

The 49ers interviewed Jimmy Raye III of the Colts on Sunday and will move on to Seattle candidates Trent Kirchner and Scott Fitterer next week. ESPN’s Louis Riddick is also on the interview list.

My take: It’s very disappointing news about Ballard and Caserio, all of which seems to be pushing Riddick to the forefront. It’s been widely speculated Riddick would work well with Patriots assistant coach Josh McDaniels, who interviewed with York on Saturday.

Nearly a week into the search and a Riddick-McDaniels power combination is still on the table. York should probably pounce on the two as quickly as possible. It would be viewed as a splash hire that could steer the 49ers in the right direction.