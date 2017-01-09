leave a comment for the knbr studios

49ers fan names his son after Patrick Willis, NaVorro Bowman

There are some 49ers fans who are outraged with the current status of the team.

And there are others member of The Faithful who are showing their commitment to the franchise. Jesse Fricker, who named his son after two 49ers Pro Bowl linebackers.

Bowman had a reaction to it on Twitter, too, which CEO Jed York ReTweeted.

This fan base may be temporarily demoralized, but there’s still plenty of loyalty. Fricker’s Twitter bio says he’s been to 75 games since 2007.

 

