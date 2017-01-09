Sergio Romo to pitch for Mexico in World Baseball Classic

He still hasn’t signed with an MLB team for 2017, but Sergio Romo will pitch for Mexico in the World Baseball Classic.

The 33-year-old went 1-0 with a 2.64 ERA in 40 relief appearances for the Giants.

Multiple reports out of baseball’s winter meetings confirmed San Francisco will not be bringing back the relief pitcher. The Giants signed closer Mark Melancon in December to a lucrative $64 million deal.

Here’s what Romo said about leaving the Giants in November.

“I’d love to stay here. But at the same time, I know that I can find happiness somewhere else,” he said. “I understand that now. I can see that I can find some sense of joy every day going somewhere else. Talking to other players, I hear nothing but good things about every organization they’ve been in. You hear somethings that kind of make you think ‘I don’t understand,’ but it’s because I’ve never been anywhere else. So, am I open to seeing something else? Yeah. I want to go some place where I’m wanted, I want to go to a place where I can contribute and they believe in my ability to contribute every day. I’m excited about this offseason.”

Jon Morosi first reported Romo will pitch for Mexico in the WBC.