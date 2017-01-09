Steph Curry makes appearance on Family Guy

Steph Curry appeared as himself on a recent episode of Family Guy, spoofing how his daughter Riley Curry used to sit on his lap during postgame press conferences.

Curry recorded his voice for the episode in November of 2015, according to Skyline Studios.

Back in a 2009 interview, Curry said Family Guy was his favorite show. Rob Gronkowski also appeared on season 15 of Family Guy as himself.

Warning: The video contains a little bit of awkward humor, what Family Guy has built its reputation on.