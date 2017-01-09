Warriors considering Mike Dunleavy [report]

In order to make room for newly acquired sharpshooter Kyle Korver, the Cleveland Cavaliers parted ways with Mike Dunleavy last week.

ESPN’s Chris Haynes is reporting the Warriors have some interest in the 6-foot-9 wing.

Golden State would consider Mike Dunleavy as a possible free-agent target if he secures buyout from Atlanta, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 9, 2017

The 36-year-old Dunleavy spent the first five years of his career with the Warriors, before stints with the Pacers, Bucks and Bulls. Dunleavy was averaging 15.9 minutes per game this season in Cleveland, tallying 4.6 points per game and a 35.1 three-point percentage in 23 games.

Unless you count Andre Iguodala, the Warriors really don’t have a true backup small forward to come off the bench. The Warriors have a litany of big men, arguably too many — JaVale McGee, David West, James Michael McAdoo, Kevon Looney and Anderson Varejao. Shaun Livingston, Ian Clark and Patrick McCaw are the backup guards. Adding Dunleavy would give Steve Kerr the option of using more balanced lineups.

Is Dunleavy a piece that’ll ultimately help the Warriors in a likely NBA Finals rematch versus Cleveland? Probably not. He’s no longer a strong defender and really is just a spot-up shooter at this point of his career. But he could provide some adequate spacing.

If it comes down to releasing Varejao or McAdoo, the Warriors might as well see if Dunleavy gives them some type of different looks off the bench.

It’ll be up to GM Bob Myers to see if this little move might be worth it.