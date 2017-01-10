49ers add Cardinals GM candidate to interview list [report]

(Screengrab via azcardinals.com)

On the same day former head coach Mike Nolan suggested Terry McDonough as a GM candidate Jed York should interview, the 49ers have added the Arizona personnel man to the interview list, according to CSN Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco.

“The number one guy, who I hope gets an interview, is Terry McDonough,” Nolan said. “Terry’s not even one of the top guys? Let me tell you what, Terry McDonough is an excellent candidate. He worked under Ozzie Newsome for a number of years, he worked with Eric DeCosta back there. He knows how to pick players, which is number one first and foremost. Right now, he’s currently down in Arizona and they’ve done an outstanding job for the last four years. He’s the righthand man to Steve Keim down there. Terry McDonough, he’s number one on the list.”

McDonough’s current title with Arizona is vice president of player personnel. The Cardinals had a down season in 2016 (7-8-1) but posted a combined 34-14 record in McDonough’s first three seasons with the club.

The personnel man comes from a famous family. His brother Ryan is the GM of the Phoenix Suns and his other brother Sean is the play-by-play broadcaster on Monday Night Football.

According to information from 49ers.com and other reporters, McDonough is now the ninth candidate York and Paraag Marathe are scheduled to interview for the job opening. On Tuesday, I penned a column asking York to pull the trigger on either ESPN’s Louis Riddick or Green Bay’s Eliot Wolf.

Other interviewees include Indianapolis’ Jimmy Raye III, Green Bay’s Brian Gutekunst, Minnesota’s George Paton, Carolina’s Brandon Beane and Seattle’s Trent Kirchner and Scott Fitterer.