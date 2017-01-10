Durant: ‘That’s the best part…we’re winning at a high rate, and we’re still trying to figure ourselves out’

OAKLAND – The Golden State Warriors might be the most talked about team in the nation.

With KD joining a team already studded with superstars, the microscope was always going to be on this team. Generally, the tone of talk surrounding the Warriors has been negative…nitpicking why Steph Curry has been having a ‘down year,’ or trying to explain the team’s recent late-game struggles.

If you had no access to the NBA standings…you may not even realize the Warriors currently sit with the best record in the league at 33-6. And what’s concerning for the rest of the league is this team still has room to grow.

A lot of it.

"That's the best part about us…we're winning at a high rate, and we're still trying to figure ourselves out." -Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/tPWXKHAY98 — Samuel Hustis (@SamHustis) January 11, 2017

Durant also talked about trying to dunk on his former teammate Dion Waiters: