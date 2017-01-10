Fitz: Alabama, SEC got exposed this postseason

Out of all the sports in our country, college football relies the most on “ I think ” as in:

I think the Big 10 is great. I think the SEC is great. I think Alabama has a great defense, etc. (Real answers below).

Since the system is set up for most “elite” schools to relentlessly avoid playing any quality competition, we never really get to know who is any good until the postseason bowl games and College Football Playoff, where teams can’t set up Don King matchups and actually have to play real opponents.

Think about this, Alabama has been the dominant team in college football for nearly a decade. They play four non-conference opponents and were the defending national champs. They elected to play Chattanooga (a Division II school), Kent State and Western Kentucky. This is beyond sad and is par for the course for the entire SEC. It’s like beating up your little brother in the backyard and claiming you are heavyweight champion of the world. When you eventually have to fight someone, uh oh.

Just a few facts for THIS season, with REAL games and REAL results. These are the bowl (and playoff) records for the power 5 conferences-

ACC: 9-3

Big 12: 4-2

Pac 12: 3-3

SEC: 6-7

Big 10: 3-7

The Big 10 is great. Umm NO. Ohio State got shut out. Michigan lost as a touchdown favorite and Penn State lost to USC. The conference went 3-7 in the postseason.

The SEC is great. Nope. EVERY SEC team not named Alabama lost four or more games this year (and this is with three body bag non conference games for every school). And the conference went 6-7 in the postseason.

The Alabama defense is great. Yes, they have seven NFL players on the field and maybe six first round draft picks. But they never played a real QB or a real offense all season. They have played Clemson in the past two National Title games and given up 75 points, 1,011 yards and allowed 62 first downs (to Alabama’s 29).

“I think” somebody just got exposed .

Just imagine if Alabama played in any type of conference with real QB’s and real offenses. Or played multiple non-conference games against the ACC or Big 12. Of course, they won’t. Better to just try and win the title game with the easiest road possible (Alabama actually plays Mercer next year, I’m not kidding).

It’s easier in college football to say “I think” when actual results don’t fit the narrative.