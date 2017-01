The 49ers moved on from head coach Chip Kelly at the conclusion of the 2016 regular season. There have been many reports of who could be the next man for the job, but the 49ers have been tight-lipped about their thought processes at this time.

Larry Krueger tells us about each of the candidates, and gives us an opinion for who he thinks the team should hire.

