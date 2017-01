The Cal Bears fired head coach Sonny Dykes Sunday, and rumors are abuzz as to who will be his replacement in Berkeley. Former 49ers head coach Chip Kelly has been the name at the top of the list for many Bear fans, but would the school be able to afford him?

John Lund and Tom Tolbert stopped by the Digital Lounge to discuss the newest Bay Area head coaching vacancy.

