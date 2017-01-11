Giants re-sign Conor Gillaspie, avoid arbitration [report]

It looks like the Giants most recent postseason hero will be back next season.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Giants and third baseman Conor Gillaspie have agreed to a one-year deal to avoid arbitration. The deal is worth $1.4 million according to Heyman.

Conor Gilaspie, giants postseason hero, and SF settle at $1.4M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 12, 2017

Gillaspie, 29, returned to the Giants, who drafted him in 2008, to a minor-league deal worth $507,500 last season. Gillaspie proved he was worth every penny, helping the Giants advance into the NLDS with a tie-breaking three-run home run in the ninth inning of NL Wild-Card Playoff. Gillaspie extended the Giants season again in the next series, hitting a go-ahead triple off Aroldis Chapman in the eighth inning with San Francisco facing elimination.

Gillaspie spent the bulk of his career with the White Sox as the team’s primary third baseman in 2013 and 2014. After sputtering in 2015, Gillaspie was traded to the Angels, before being cut. Gillaspie was called up by San Francisco soon after singing his minor-league deal last season, hitting .262/.307/.440 in a reserve role at third base.

Gillaspie is expected to reprise that role this season behind All-Star Eduardo Nunez. The Giants can control Gillaspie through the 2018 season, as he enters next season with four years of big league experience.