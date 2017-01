Harlem Globetrotters Handles Franklin and Scooter Christensen were in attendance for the Golden State Warriors clash versus the Miami Heat on Tuesday night, and spent some time before the game hanging out with Steph Curry.

First they helped collaborate on Curry’s famous tunnel shot, which he made in true Globetrotters fashion. Then they showed Curry how to do relatively simple basketball trick that the two-time MVP amazingly doesn’t know how to do: Spin a basketball on his finger.