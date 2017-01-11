Iguodala on Klay: ”We got a lot of stops in the third, so I noticed that he wasn’t out there’

OAKLAND – After battling with the flu, Steve Kerr decided to give Klay Thompson Tuesday night off.

Following a win against the visiting Miami Heat, someone asked Andre Iguodala how the team missed Klay Thompson on the court. Iggy’s answer was quick. And extremely deadpan.

So deadpan that most of the room missed the joke.

Iguodala jokes on Klay's absence in the lineup: 'We got a lot of stops in the 3rd, so I noticed that he wasn't out there.' Savage. pic.twitter.com/LmMH5xX87j — Samuel Hustis (@SamHustis) January 11, 2017

Iguodala did go on to say that Klay’s absence meant that the Heat were able to key in on Kevin Durant more than they would have been able to if Thompson had been in the lineup. But dang Iggy, kick a man when he’s down.