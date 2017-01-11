Santiago Casilla nearing two-year deal with Oakland A’s [report]

It appears that Santiago Casilla will be returning to the Bay Area.

The Oakland A’s are close to signing the former Giants relief pitcher to a two-year deal, according to Robert Murphy of FanRag Sports.

Sources: #Athletics close to two-year deal with RHP Santiago Casilla. — Robert Murray (@RobertMurrayFRS) January 11, 2017

Casilla started his career with the A’s in 2004, then known as Hiro Garcia, but didn’t become a key part of the clubs bullpen until 2007-2009. Casilla joined the Giants in 2010 and was a key member of three World Series teams, alternating from a setup and closing role at different points during his tenure.

Casilla’s low point with the Giants came last season, when he blew nine of San Francisco’s league-leading 30 saves, causing him to being removed from the closer role late in the season. Giants manager Bruce Bochy elected not to go with Casilla during the team’s ninth inning collapse in Game 4 of the NLDS. Casilla was seen weeping at his locker after the game.

Casilla made 62 regular season appearances in 2016, posting a 3.57 ERA in 58 innings of work. He recorded 31 saves, three holds, and 65 strikeouts against 19 walks.