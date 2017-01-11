Two 49ers candidates hired as head coaches [report]

Two defensive-minded candidates that the 49ers were considering their vacant head coaching position were hired as head coaches on Wednesday afternoon as first reported by ESPN.

Former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joeseph has been hired as the head coach of the Denver Broncos, while former Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott has been hired as the head coach of the Buffalo Bills.

The 49ers interviewed McDermott on Tuesday and were scheduled to interview Joesph on Thursday. Both candidates were the only two coaches with defensive backgrounds that San Francisco had been reported to be considering at head coach, something that will likely make Steve Young very happy.

Buffalo interim coach Anthony Lynn, Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay are the four head coaching candidates that the 49ers have interviewed that are still available. Seattle offensive line/assistant head coach Tom Cable is the only head coaching candidate that the 49ers are yet to interview, with his interview lined up for Sunday.

The 49ers have been rumored to be targeting McDaniels as their top candidate, with reports also surfacing that McDaniels top choice is the San Francisco 49ers.