Esiason: Friendship between Riddick and McDaniels a reason the 49ers should worry about hiring both

With New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels reportedly the 49ers top choice for their vacant head coaching position, many have thrown out ESPN analyst Louis Riddick’s name as an ideal GM pairing.

Riddick has stated that he has a high opinion of McDaniels, and it has been reported that the two are friends. Riddick, who has said he would take the 49ers job if offered, had this to say about the importance of a pre-existing relationship between GM and head coach.

“It’s critical,” Riddick said on ESPN. “It’s going to be all about communication because all of your time frame is so super-condensed. You don’t have a lot of time to say, ‘Hey, let me get to know you, you get to know me, this is how I like to do things, this is how you like to coach, these are guys I want.’

“You better have a real good feel for all of that already because time is of the essence here, especially if you’re going to wait for someone like Josh (McDaniels).”

Former quarterback and NFL analyst Boomer Esiason had a different take on the situation when joining The Audible on Thursday morning, saying Riddick and McDaniels’ friendship is a reason the 49ers should think twice about hiring the pair.

“I think if they’re buddies I always worry about that,” Esiason said. “A boss being a buddy of the guy he’s supposedly being the boss over. I’d like to have guys that are familiar with each other, I’d like to have guys that do have a successful background. I’m just never a fan of having two guys feel like they should come together just because I’m not so sure that one will hold the other one accountable.”

Jed York stressed the importance of a strong relationship between coach and general manger as a means to “create a championship culture” during his press conference last week. Previous GM Trent Baalke reportedly had issues with every head coach the 49ers have had since Mike Singletary.

Still, Esiason is skeptical a buddy-buddy relationship would work.

“My point being is that I like a clear defined line as to who’s the guy responsible for what’s going on on the field, who’s picking the players, what kind of offense and defense are we running, as opposed to having a two-headed monster working in concert with each other and may actually miss something because they’re not holding each other accountable.”

Listen to the full interview below.