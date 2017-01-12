Gillaspie should compete with Nunez for Giants’ starting third base spot

Go ahead & mark down January 11th as the day I got woke.

Santiago Casilla signed with his previous employer in Oakland, the Kung Fu Fat Boy is posting boxing videos in Ft. Myers and word came that Conor Gillaspie will be back.

Baseball is on the horizon. I can almost smell the fresh-cut grass, the smoked meats and one of the many trendy IPA’s being toasted to another year of San Francisco Giant mania.

This week, Conor Gillaspie inked up for another year at 3rd & King. God bless Bobby & Brian for bringing back my dude, Conor. I mean why wouldn’t you want a gamer that has about as much use for batting gloves as tits on a boar? A man that spits in the face of anti-smokeless tobacco fascism, literally. A redemption song of the highest order (hat tip Bob Marley). An absolute essential instrument in the 2017 Bruce Bochy orchestra.

I expect big things this year out of Gillaspie. After a year in which he produced some of the biggest moments of the fall, he is inexplicably penciled in as Eduardo Nunez back up at the hot corner. Fine. Give this comeback kid more of a chip. His shoulders are mighty.

Conor was a geology major at Wichita State. Perfect. Dude is definitely a salt of the earth kind of guy. Seriously: The clutch gene. Ever heard of it? One 3rd basemen currently signed has it and the other hasn’t exactly shown it… yet.

Look, I’m not trying to dog Nunez, but Conor comes up big in the biggest moments. Ask Jeurys Familia or Aroldis Chapman. Hell, Mike Krukow told The Murph & Mac Show how much he loved his versatility and at-bats. Even when he doesn’t draw a walk or rip a triple off the best lefty fire-baller in the game, he battles and requires the opposing pitcher to grind.

I took an informal poll around the KNBR radio ranch this morning and it was nearly unanimous: Nunez should start from day numero uno. Why not let them compete for that honor? Shoot, we have about eight weeks to see who has what it takes to get it done. Pick your pony & let ‘em race. I’m rolling with Conor Gillaspie.

Don’t forget Giants Fan Fest is February 11th!

Conor better frickin’ be there or I reserve the right to switch my undying allegiance.