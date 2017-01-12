Klay hilariously rolls eyes at fans who think Warriors struggle to close out games

OAKLAND — After the Golden State Warriors’ home win over the Detroit Pistons CSN’s Monte Poole began a question by saying that a segment of Warriors’ fans got restless after the team blew a 4th quarter lead last in Memphis on January 6.
Klay didn’t exactly share the concern of the fans, and rolled his eyes about as far back as he could. KD had a similar reaction to the same question:
Klay's eyes just fell out the back of his head when Monte Poole said fans got restless following the Warriors' loss to Memphis last week pic.twitter.com/WHav7Y6CME
— Samuel Hustis (@SamHustis) January 13, 2017