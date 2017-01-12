Mike Krukow details scenario where Conor Gillaspie could see significant playing time

The San Francisco Giants re-signed postseason hero Conor Gillaspie on Thursday, avoiding arbitration for the 2017 season.

Gillaspie is more than likely to reprise his role from last season, as a back-up third baseman for presumed started Eduardo Nunez. Giants broadcaster Mike Krukow also believes this will be the case to start the season, but detailed a scenario on Murph and Mac Thursday morning that could put Gillaspie into more of an everyday role.

“Now because of what’s happening in left field, there’s a question mark as to which of the younger players is going to surface and say ‘I need some playing time,’ with Mac Williamson and Jarrett Parker,” Krukow said. “If that doesn’t happen, you could always take Eduardo Nunez, put him back in left field – he’s a very good left fielder – and you can play Gillaspie at third base. You might see certain matchups like that against certain pitchers anyway. It’s about flexibility.”

Neither Parker nor Williamson has ever been an everyday player at the Major League level, and it’s not out of the question that if neither produce, Nunez may be San Francisco’s best option. Nunez saw time in left field both during stints with the Twins and Yankees.

What’s more, Krukow believes that Gillaspie is of value at the plate, and is a good enough to hit behind Posey in the batting order, if other starters go down because of injury.

“The other thing, he also can give you protection for Posey,” Krukow said. “That’s the type of credibility he has. If you’re forced because of injury or a guy’s dinged up, you have to have someone behind Posey. A guy like Conor Gillaspie can give you that type of protection.”

“The versatility that Gillaspie gives you is he’s a left-handed hitter that can take late inning at-bats against righties and lefties, and he can give you a third baseman who’s average with the glove. But he’s a guy you don’t hesitate to start.”

Gillaspie was an everyday starter with the Chicago White Sox in 2013 and 2014.

