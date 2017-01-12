leave a comment for the knbr studios

Oracle Arena gives Baron Davis standing ovation

It’s groundhog day at Oracle Arena all over again. The Warriors are locked in a game they’ve been slightly leading for most of the night, but seem to have in hand.

Possibly the biggest cheer so far came when the Warriors in-game crew put Dubs all-timer Baron Davis on the jumbotron during the 2nd quarter. Davis was met with a standing ovation:

 

