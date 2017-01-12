Rams go bold, hire 30-year-old Sean McVay

And then there were two.

NFL Network’s Mike Silver first reported the Los Angeles Rams will hire 30-year-old Sean McVay as their next head coach. Shortly after, the team confirmed the announcement.

Sean McVay will be named the next coach of the LA Rams, according to a source familiar with the search @nflnetwork — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 12, 2017

The former Redskins offensive coordinator interviewed with the 49ers and was considered a wild card, but a promising candidate. McVay now becomes the youngest head coach in NFL history, but his work with Washington’s offense — specifically Kirk Cousins — has been lauded as well ahead of his years. In 2016, Washington finished No. 3 in total offense (403.4 yards per game), No. 2 in yards per play (6.40 yards), and No. 2 in passing offense (297.4 yards per game) with McVay handling all of the play-calling duties.

Did San Francisco miss out on the next great offensive mind? McVay’s grandfather, John, was a member of the 49ers front office and Bill Walsh’s right-hand man. The ties were certainly there for the 49ers to pounce on McVay. Now, they’ll have to face him two times every season, hoping he doesn’t turn around the Rams’ offense like he did the Redskins’.

The Chargers and 49ers are the only two current teams with openings at head coach.

The only known 49ers candidates left: Josh McDaniels, Kyle Shanahan, Anthony Lynn and Tom Cable.

The pressure is on, Jed York.