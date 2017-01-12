Steve Kerr speaks out strongly against instant replay

OAKLAND — Speaking before a game played in London, England on Thursday between the Denver Nuggets and the Indiana Pacers, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league will consider rule changes to speed up the final two minutes of NBA games.

“It’s something that I know all of sports are looking at right now, and that is the format of the game and the length of time it takes to play the game,” Silver said, via ESPN. “Obviously people, particularly millennials, have increasingly short attention spans, so it’s something as a business we need to pay attention to.”

Well, Steve Kerr agrees with the commissioner…and he wants Silver to take it one step further.

“I think speeding up the game, not just the last two but the entire 48 is a good idea,” Kerr said before the Warriors’ game against the visiting Detroit Pistons Thursday afternoon.