Giants agree to one-year deals with two arbitration eligible players

The San Francisco Giants announced on Friday morning that they have agreed to terms on one-year deals with reliever George Kontos and third baseman Eduardo Nunez.

#SFGiants have agreed to terms on one year deals with RHP George Kontos and IF Eduardo Nuñez. — SFGiants (@SFGiants) January 13, 2017

Nunez and Kontos were two of the Giants’ three arbitration eligible players entering Friday, with left-handed reliever Will Smith now the only one remaining to be signed. The Giants also agreed to a one-year deal with arbitration eligible Conor Gillaspie earlier in the week.

The Giants have not disclosed the specific terms of the agreements.

Nunez was acquired in a mid-season trade last year after making his first All-Star game. Nunez finished with a line of .325/.432/.758 while stealing 40 bases. He is expected to start 2017 as the Giants starting third baseman.

Kontos, 31, has been with the Giants since 2012, and put together another solid season in a middle relief role, posting a 2.53 ERA in 53 and 1/3 innings. He is likely to see an increased role in 2017 with the assumed departures of Sergio Romo and Javier Lopez.