Jed York’s true intentions will be revealed if both Falcons and Packers lose

If both the Packers and Falcons lose this weekend in the NFC Divisional playoff rounds, we’ll know a lot more about which direction Jed York is going to take the organization.

Atlanta offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, 37, and Packers director of football operations Eliot Wolf, 34, are extremely qualified candidates who have been succeeding in the NFL for more than a decade each. Their famous Super Bowl winning fathers are just the cherry on top of polished resumes.

And losses from their respective teams in the playoffs would present a Shanahan-Wolf combination on a silver platter for York.

But if a few days pass after the postseason and the Shanahan-Wolf scenario hasn’t played out, we’ll know Josh McDaniels is really at the top of York’s list, as has been suggested by many national media members all along.

If McDaniels is York’s choice, San Francisco’s CEO will almost certainly have to wait until February to get the ball rolling on his third reboot in three seasons. The Patriots are 16-point favorites against the Texans this weekend and are 14-3 at home in the playoffs under Bill Belichick since 2001. New England is by far the best team in the AFC.

Can York risk waiting around? What if McDaniels gets cold feet and turns the job down? Deception from a Patriots employee would not exactly be the most stunning development of all-time. Despite two attractive candidates propped up nicely on the market, the 49ers are not in bulletproof casing right now. Shanahan won’t react well to being spurned for McDaniels, and then someone like Tom Cable could have to become the next head coach. A nightmare scenario is in play for York if he somehow messed up his cards.

One could make the argument that Shanahan and Wolf come with less question marks than McDaniels and GM candidate Louis Riddick, widely speculated to be a package deal. The fear of McDaniels’ lack of success without Tom Brady is a trepidation that won’t go away until the games begin next September and will persist if the 49ers post a 4-12 record. And Riddick’s absence away from the NFL scouting community over the course of the last four seasons will leave him with a fair share of catching up to do. The cultures he has been a part of — Washington and Philadelphia — aren’t exactly hallmark winners, either. His former boss, Vinny Cerrato, was critical of Riddick earlier this week on KNBR.

Meanwhile, Shanahan has demonstrated he’s one of the best X’s and O’s coaches in the NFL. Finally paired with a talented offensive cast, Atlanta’s high-flying offense could be facing New England in Super Bowl 51. Wolf’s growing expertise and knowledge prompted a promotion to director of football operations from Green Bay this past offseason and a potential succession plan to replace 63-year-old GM Ted Thompson in the near-future. Shanahan focusing heavily on coaching and relying upon Wolf’s prowess in drafting could be an equation for the 49ers to start thriving again one day soon.

Maybe Wolf (who was born in Oakland) is the No. 1 target after all. NFL Network’s Mike Silver, who has been as plugged in as any reporter during this hiring cycle, has reported York handed coaching candidate Sean McVay the phone numbers of both Wolf and fellow Green Bay executive Brian Gutekunst. That would be an odd strategic tactic to make if either weren’t in strong consideration to be hired. Gutekunst cut his teeth scouting the SEC and ACC for the Packers from 2001-2010, and has gradually risen up the organization alongside Wolf.

Green Bay and Atlanta losses this weekend will essentially give us a glimpse at Jed York’s wish list. Go Cowboys and Seahawks.