Jim Tomsula drawing interest as an assistant coach [report]

Football fans may be graced with the pleasure of seeing Jim Tomsula on NFL sidelines come the fall of 2017.

The Sacramento Bee’s Matt Barrows is reporting the former 49ers head coach is being discussed by the Washington Redskins.

Am told former #49ers HC Jim Tomsula is on Washington's radar as that team fills out its coaching staff. Tomsula was out of football in '16. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) January 13, 2017

Tomsula is connected to Washington GM Scot McCloughan, who was hired in 2005. Tomsula came a board in 2007 and the pair spent three seasons together. Redskins head coach Jay Gruden fired defensive coordinator Joe Barry after three middling seasons. Days later, offensive coordinator Sean McVay left to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams.

Tomsula led the 49ers to a 5-11 record in 2015. He took time away from the NFL in 2016. Jed York is reportedly paying Tomsula $15 million to not coach his franchise.