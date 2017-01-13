Steve Kerr reveals Draymond Green’s true height

OAKLAND — Seems like Kevin Durant isn’t the only player on the Warriors fudging about his height.

Steve Kerr was asked by reporters about what makes Draymond Green so effective even when he doesn’t score, and the first thing Kerr pointed to is his ability to guard 7-footers while only standing 6′ 5″ tall. Currently, Draymond Green is listed at 6′ 7″ in the Warriors Media Guide.

Kerr also compared Green to a less crazy Dennis Rodman. Kerr and Rodman played on the bulls for three seasons together, winning 3 NBA championships during that time.